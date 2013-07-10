MEPs against macro strings on regional spending

The European Parliament is opposing demands by a German-led group of countries to link the payment of EU regional funds to how countries sticks to macroeconomic reforms.

The regional affairs committee of the European Parliament on Wednesday approved "about 95 percent" of the rules regarding regional and social funds for the next EU budget for 2014-2020, committee chair Danuta Huebner said in a press conference.

The thorniest remaining issue is whether to link planned funding and a...