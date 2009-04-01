Ad
euobserver
The Moldovan blast highlights yet another security gap in EU's energy supply routes (Photo: gazdefrance.com)

Moldovan blast impacts EU gas supplies

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Russian gas supplies to Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey and the western Balkan countries dropped on Wednesday after a large explosion on a main transit pipeline in Transnistria, the Moldovan breakaway region, highlighting the security gap in EU's immediate neighbourhood.

The blast occurred on Wednesday morning at 5:35 a.m. local time (3:35 a.m. Brussels time), some 10 kilometres away from Tiraspol, the region's capital, located in eastern Moldova on the border with Ukraine.

The explosi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The Moldovan blast highlights yet another security gap in EU's energy supply routes (Photo: gazdefrance.com)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections