Moldovan blast impacts EU gas supplies

Russian gas supplies to Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey and the western Balkan countries dropped on Wednesday after a large explosion on a main transit pipeline in Transnistria, the Moldovan breakaway region, highlighting the security gap in EU's immediate neighbourhood.

The blast occurred on Wednesday morning at 5:35 a.m. local time (3:35 a.m. Brussels time), some 10 kilometres away from Tiraspol, the region's capital, located in eastern Moldova on the border with Ukraine.

The explosi...