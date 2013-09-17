Ad
At war over trade? China and the EU (Photo: dolmansaxlil)

EU and China need each other, EU trade chief says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU and Chinese firms should have equal access to each other's markets, the bloc's leading trade official said Tuesday, warning that Beijing would not be able to subsidise its industries and maintain economic growth.

"The growth model that has brought the country to the gates of prosperity will not be the one that takes them through," EU trade commissioner Karel de Gucht said, at an event organised by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

But de Gucht played down recent trade "frict...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

