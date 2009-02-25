Ad
euobserver
"Primary responsibility for dealing with the crisis lies with industry," says the commission (Photo: European Parliament)

Brussels blames car makers for auto industry crisis

Green Economy
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (25 February) said it would not put forward an EU-wide plan to restructure the car industry, blaming car makers - not the financial crisis - for the sector's problems and once again warning against "economic nationalism."

"The commission will not be presenting any European plan to shape the structural changes necessary in the European car industry," EU enterprise and industry commissioner Gunter Verheugen said at a press conference.

According...

