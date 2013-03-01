Ad
euobserver
Corruption and political meddling still hamper tax collection in Greece (Photo: Chris Tolworthy)

Greek taxmen may be dodging taxes, too

by Valentina Pop,

Tax inspectors in Greece are underpaid, working in poor conditions and some 130 of them have personal bank accounts abroad - possibly indicating tax evasion, according to an internal report by the IMF and EU.

Leaked to Greek media on Thursday (28 February), the draft report casts a grim light on the Greek government's efforts to shake up its tax collection system as part of the bailout requirements demanded from international creditors.

More than half of tax collectors are over 5...

