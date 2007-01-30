European Parliament adds to ECB reform pressure

The pressure to reform the European Central Bank is not going to go away, the head of the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee has said with both the leading candidates in the French presidential elections also pushing for change.
Speaking to German daily FT Deutschland, Pervenche Beres, a French socialist MEP, said "this debate won't just disappear by itself...The French elections will set a dynamic in motion that will allow developments in this area."
He...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here