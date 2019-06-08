Porsche told EU not to publish diesel emission result

The European Commission's in-house research institute has for months refused to disclose the results of emissions tests it did on a Porsche diesel vehicle, at the request of Porsche, EUobserver can reveal.

The test results, from mid-2017, showed that the Porsche Cayenne diesel car was emitting suspiciously high nitrogen oxide emissions when the official EU test was slightly amended.

Last month, Porsche received a €535m fine in Germany for its part in the emissions cheating scandal...