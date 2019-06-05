Czech PM attacks EU after fraud report prompts outrage

The Czech Republic's billionaire prime minister, Andrej Babis, has accused the EU anti-fraud office, Olaf, of trying to "destabilise" his country.

"I consider the [Olaf] audit an attack on the Czech Republic, an attack on the interests of the Czech Republic ... It is a destabilisation of the Czech Republic," he told Czech MPs in parliament on Tuesday (4 June).

"The Czech Republic certainly won't have to return any [EU] subsidies. There's no reason for that, because I'm not violat...