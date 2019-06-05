Ad
Andrej Babis (l) used anti-EU rhetoric reminiscent of Hungary and Poland (Photo: e.europa.eu)

Czech PM attacks EU after fraud report prompts outrage

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Czech Republic's billionaire prime minister, Andrej Babis, has accused the EU anti-fraud office, Olaf, of trying to "destabilise" his country.

"I consider the [Olaf] audit an attack on the Czech Republic, an attack on the interests of the Czech Republic ... It is a destabilisation of the Czech Republic," he told Czech MPs in parliament on Tuesday (4 June).

"The Czech Republic certainly won't have to return any [EU] subsidies. There's no reason for that, because I'm not violat...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

