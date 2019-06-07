'A Europe that protects': what does that actually mean?

The EU has long been in need of a new strategic narrative.

At last it may have found one in the narrative of "a Europe that protects".

Austria used it as its motto for its EU Council Presidency in 2018, the European Commission adopted it as its mission, and various centrist politicians, from Emmanuel Macron to Manfred Weber, seized on it to appeal to voters during the recent European elections.

Yet despite its recent traction, I argue that the narrative puts too much weig...