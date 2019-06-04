Six takeaways on digital disinformation at EU elections

If you tried to find out whether disinformation on social media was a problem in the recent elections to the European Parliament, you would be forgiven for being confused.
Some organisations reported only limited problems.
The Oxford Internet Institute noted that only a few social media items related to the elections were 'junk news'.
The University Duisberg-Essen showed that the best-performing Twitter accounts in the UK and German...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Michael Meyer-Resende is executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a Berlin-based NGO that supports democratic participation and works on methodologies of social media monitoring.
Michael Meyer-Resende is executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a Berlin-based NGO that supports democratic participation and works on methodologies of social media monitoring.