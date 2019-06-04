Ad
euobserver
It remains troubling that Facebook claims to have 30,000 staff dealing with security and integrity on the platform - yet small organisations manage in short time to identify highly-problematic pages (Photo: Kyra Preston)

Six takeaways on digital disinformation at EU elections

by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

If you tried to find out whether disinformation on social media was a problem in the recent elections to the European Parliament, you would be forgiven for being confused.

Some organisations reported only limited problems.

The Oxford Internet Institute noted that only a few social media items related to the elections were 'junk news'.

The University Duisberg-Essen showed that the best-performing Twitter accounts in the UK and German...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a Berlin-based NGO that supports democratic participation and works on methodologies of social media monitoring.

