Ad
euobserver
The Latvian parliament: The Baltics have been hit hard by the crisis (Photo: Latvian parliament)

Rapid euro entry would help Baltic states, agency says

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

If the Baltic nations rapidly entered the eurozone, their current balance of payments crisis would end and credit ratings would go up, US-based rating agency Standard and Poor's said on Thursday (5 March).

"It's pretty clear that, with current debt burdens, if any of the three Baltics were in the euro, their ratings would be at least one notch higher," analyst Frank Gill said, according to Agence France Presse.

"If there were any indication from the European Commission or the Euro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The Latvian parliament: The Baltics have been hit hard by the crisis (Photo: Latvian parliament)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections