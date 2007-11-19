Brussels says UN climate report in line with EU policies

The European Commission has supported the latest report by the UN climate change panel published on Saturday (17 November) which argues the impact of global warming on the world may be "abrupt and irreversible."

In the fourth and final part of the UN's research, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) puts together the findings on three aspects of climate change – on science, on its likely impact, and options for dealing with the problem.

All three reports dealing wit...