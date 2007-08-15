Ad
The race for the Arctic is intensifying as global warming is shrinking the polar ice cap (Photo: Wikipedia)

Denmark joins international race to claim the Arctic

by Lisbeth Kirk,

Denmark has sent a research team to the Arctic ice pack to seek evidence that the Lomonosov Ridge underwater mountain range is attached to the Danish territory of Greenland.

The research team, with specialists from Canada, Denmark and Sweden, set off on Sunday (12 August) from Tromsoe in northern Norway on board the Swedish ice-breaker Oden. They will return to Norway's Svalbard islands on 17 September.

Canada, Russia, the US and Norway have also claims in the Arctic region, wher...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

