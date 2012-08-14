Ad
euobserver
By far the worst is Greece, whose economy shrunk by 6.2 percent compared to last year (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

Eurozone slides deeper into recession, Germany grows

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone economies continue to go separate ways, with overall recession of 0.2 percent, while Germany's economy is still growing by 0.3 percent, according to the latest Eurostat data comparing the three months from April to June to the previous quarter.

The so-called flash estimate, which is expected to be confirmed by final data in September, puts the eurozone and the EU as a whole on a declining trend, both having their gross domestic product shrinking by 0.2 percent compared to the f...

euobserver

