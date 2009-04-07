ECB rejects eastern fast-track to eurozone

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Monday dismissed proposals made by the International Monetary Fund for eastern European member states to adopt the euro even without full membership of the eurozone.

"This [IMF proposal] is not realistic. The membership for European monetary union has very clear rules and these rules have to be followed. From an economic point of view, it would not be a good signal [for] the confidence . . . towards the euro," Ewald Nowotny, ECB governing council membe...