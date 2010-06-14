Ad
Pablo Picasso's Guernica: In 1937, Germany's Luftwaffe bombed the Basque town in support of Spain's fascist uprising of Francisco Franco (Photo: Wikipedia)

Union chief, Barroso fear Europe 'returning to 1930s'

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The chief of Europe's trade union chiefs, John Monks, has warned that the austerity packages being imposed across the bloc will send the continent "back to the 1930s." He reported that European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso also fears member states will turn their back on democracy - but for the opposite reason.

"This is extremely dangerous. This is 1931, we're heading back to the 1930s, with the Great Depression and we ended up with militarist dictatorship," the general sec...

