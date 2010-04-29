Brussels outlines plan for electric cars

The European Commission on Wednesday (28 April) outlined a plan to get electric cars off the drawing board and onto the streets of Europe.
Central to the EU's plan for shifting away from the internal combustion engine is developing a series of European standards that everyone will adhere to.
"Without strong standardisation work, I think it will be difficult to develop a market for electric cars," said industry commissioner Antonio Tajani.
"These aren't just curiosities in mo...
