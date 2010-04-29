Ad
euobserver
Electric cars must move from the drawing board to the streets of Europe, says the EU (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels outlines plan for electric cars

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (28 April) outlined a plan to get electric cars off the drawing board and onto the streets of Europe.

Central to the EU's plan for shifting away from the internal combustion engine is developing a series of European standards that everyone will adhere to.

"Without strong standardisation work, I think it will be difficult to develop a market for electric cars," said industry commissioner Antonio Tajani.

"These aren't just curiosities in mo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Electric cars must move from the drawing board to the streets of Europe, says the EU (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections