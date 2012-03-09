Draghi to Bundesbank: 'We are all in the same boat'

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi on Thursday (8 March) pledged allegiance to Germany's "stability culture" and said all his cheap loan decisions were taken in unanimity after a leaked letter from the Bundesbank head exposed a rift on the subject.

Praising the "unquestionable success" of the one-trillion-euro worth of ECB cheap loans aimed at averting a credit crunch in the eurozone, Draghi sought to downplay the disagreement with the German central bank over the programme...