euobserver
Draghi (c) with German finance minister Schauble (r). Draghi said on Thursday that he respects German 'stability culture' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Draghi to Bundesbank: 'We are all in the same boat'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi on Thursday (8 March) pledged allegiance to Germany's "stability culture" and said all his cheap loan decisions were taken in unanimity after a leaked letter from the Bundesbank head exposed a rift on the subject.

Praising the "unquestionable success" of the one-trillion-euro worth of ECB cheap loans aimed at averting a credit crunch in the eurozone, Draghi sought to downplay the disagreement with the German central bank over the programme...

ECB boosts loans to €1 trillion to stop credit crunch
Bundesbank attacks Brussels' euro reform plans
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

