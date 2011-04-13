Troika demands likely to target Portuguese workers

Experts from the European Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund descended upon Lisbon on Tuesday (12 April), set to begin rapid work on the technical details of the austerity and structural adjustment requirements of an estimated €80 billion bailout.
The work, including discussion with local officials, is closed to the public and the delegation will not give out information on the nature of the talks.
The result of the expert inspection and discussi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here