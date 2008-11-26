Eastern Europe growth to halve, bank says

Overall growth in Central and Eastern Europe as well as in Central Asia will halve next year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), helping build market economies in the region, has said.

According to the EBRD figures published on Tuesday (25 November), economic growth of 7.5 percent in 2007 is set to fall to 6.3. percent this year and further drop to 3 percent in 2009.

Economies of Central Europe and the Baltics will see a decline from 4.3 percent this ye...