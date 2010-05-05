Global markets tumble as IMF warns on Greek contagion

Global markets tumbled on Tuesday (4 may) as fears over the eurozone's debt crisis prompted a mass sell-off by investors.

The euro fell to a one-year low against the dollar and the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index closed down three percent, with IMF director general Dominique Strauss-Kahn warning against the risk of contagion spreading from the embattled Greek economy.

"There is always a risk [of contagion spreading]," said Mr Strauss-Kahn in an interview published in Wednesday's (5 May...