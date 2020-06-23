EU 'failing' on climate and gender equality

The European Union's statistical office revealed on Monday (22 June) that the bloc is struggling to make progress on both the fight against climate change and gender inequality.
In a new report on progress in reaching the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Eurostat confirmed that the bloc has significantly reduced poverty and improved health during the past five years.
...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.