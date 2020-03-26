Ad
So far, six people at the European Parliament have tested positive for Covid-19 (Photo: © European Union 2020 - Source : EP)

Polish MEP makes false claims on EU parliament infections

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament has confirmed six people working there have so far have been infected by Covid-19, including one who recently died.

That figure was announced after a Polish conservative MEP, Karol Karski, stated on Polish television that 43 people at the assembly had been infected.

Karski is one of five MEPs known as Quaestors, in charge of making sure deputies abide by internal rules.

According to sources, Karski...

