Only three EU governments – Sweden, Finland and the UK – have already fully liberalized their postal service markets (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs to clash with EU states on postal monopolies

by Renata Goldirova, STRASBOURG,

The European Parliament and EU governments are likely to clash over national postal monopolies, as the assembly has endorsed plans to open the EU market for delivering light-weight letters and postcards to full competition from 2011.

On Wednesday (11 July), a broad majority of MEPs – 512 in favour and 155 against – set 31 December 2010 as the deadline for eliminating any remaining monopolies on mail weighing below 50 grams, the last category where postal companies face no rivals.

