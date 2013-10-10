Ad
euobserver
Carbon emissions will fall 21 percent by 2020 according to the EU's environment agency (Photo: DerGuy82)

EU upbeat on 2020 carbon targets

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU will meet its 2020 targets to reduce carbon emissions and increase use of renewable energy, according to a report by the bloc's environment agency.

The report by the European Environment Agency (EEA), published on Wednesday (9 October), states that carbon emissions across the EU's 28 countries will be 21 percent lower than 1990 levels by 2020.

The bloc is also on track towards its target for renewable energy consumption – renewables contributed 13 percent of final energy co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU in talks on more international emission deals
EU carbon market boosts emissions, NGOs say
Carbon emissions will fall 21 percent by 2020 according to the EU's environment agency (Photo: DerGuy82)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections