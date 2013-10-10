EU upbeat on 2020 carbon targets

The EU will meet its 2020 targets to reduce carbon emissions and increase use of renewable energy, according to a report by the bloc's environment agency.

The report by the European Environment Agency (EEA), published on Wednesday (9 October), states that carbon emissions across the EU's 28 countries will be 21 percent lower than 1990 levels by 2020.

The bloc is also on track towards its target for renewable energy consumption – renewables contributed 13 percent of final energy co...