Ad
euobserver
Sarkozy has given ministers one week to come up with fresh measures (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Sarkozy to announce fresh austerity as France sucked into whirlpool

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday (10 August) has said his government will produce fresh measures to slash the country’s large public debt in an effort to stave off a cut to France’s triple-A credit rating.

The leader flew back from his summer holiday and hauled government ministers back from theirs for an emergency meeting to address the rapidly worsening eurozone crisis.

He told his key ministries they have a week to draft sharp new austerity measures, which may inc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Germany to propose unelected 'stability council' for EU
Sarkozy has given ministers one week to come up with fresh measures (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections