Sarkozy to announce fresh austerity as France sucked into whirlpool

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday (10 August) has said his government will produce fresh measures to slash the country’s large public debt in an effort to stave off a cut to France’s triple-A credit rating.

The leader flew back from his summer holiday and hauled government ministers back from theirs for an emergency meeting to address the rapidly worsening eurozone crisis.

He told his key ministries they have a week to draft sharp new austerity measures, which may inc...