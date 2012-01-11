Online shoppers stung for €204bn a year, Brussels says

Europe is lagging behind on potentially massive economic benefits from online retail markets, the European Commission has warned.
It said removing obstacles that hinder online trade and drive up fees could save EU shoppers around €204 billion year - a figure which far exceeds the EU's own annual budget.
To get more Europeans and businesses online and to encourage cross-border transactions, the commissioner for the internal market, Michel Barnier on Wednesday (11 January) outlined ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.