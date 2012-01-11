Ad
Online shopping to get more transparent (Photo: European Commission)

Online shoppers stung for €204bn a year, Brussels says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Europe is lagging behind on potentially massive economic benefits from online retail markets, the European Commission has warned.

It said removing obstacles that hinder online trade and drive up fees could save EU shoppers around €204 billion year - a figure which far exceeds the EU's own annual budget.

To get more Europeans and businesses online and to encourage cross-border transactions, the commissioner for the internal market, Michel Barnier on Wednesday (11 January) outlined ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

