EU lawmakers reach agreement on bank rescue rules

MEPs and ministers have agreed new rules to rescue insolvent banks that would target bondholders not savers, following the final round of talks in Strasbourg.

The bank recovery and resolution directive, which will apply to all 28 EU countries, sets out the hierarchy of creditors to be 'bailed-in' in the event of a bank crisis.

Shareholders and bondholders would be first in line, with savers last in the queue, while tapping public money to prevent a bank collapse would only be don...