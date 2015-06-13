Congress harms prospects of EU-US trade pact

The prospects of a landmark EU-US trade deal being agreed swiftly have suffered a blow at the hands of US lawmakers.
An unusual coalition of left-wing Democrats and Tea Party Republicans on Friday (15 June) voted to terminate the so-called trade adjustment assistance (TAA) programme.
Set up by Democrats in the 1970s, it provided aid to workers made redundant as a result of free trade agreements.
But in cancelling it, they also shot-down related legislation which gives the ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
