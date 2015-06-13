Congress harms prospects of EU-US trade pact

The prospects of a landmark EU-US trade deal being agreed swiftly have suffered a blow at the hands of US lawmakers.

An unusual coalition of left-wing Democrats and Tea Party Republicans on Friday (15 June) voted to terminate the so-called trade adjustment assistance (TAA) programme.

Set up by Democrats in the 1970s, it provided aid to workers made redundant as a result of free trade agreements.

But in cancelling it, they also shot-down related legislation which gives the ...