Ad
euobserver
Vote comes as latest blow to TTIP (Photo: prameya)

Congress harms prospects of EU-US trade pact

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The prospects of a landmark EU-US trade deal being agreed swiftly have suffered a blow at the hands of US lawmakers.

An unusual coalition of left-wing Democrats and Tea Party Republicans on Friday (15 June) voted to terminate the so-called trade adjustment assistance (TAA) programme.

Set up by Democrats in the 1970s, it provided aid to workers made redundant as a result of free trade agreements.

But in cancelling it, they also shot-down related legislation which gives the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

MEPs snipe at one another, as US trade vote postponed
Setback for TTIP as Congress holds on to trade powers
Vote comes as latest blow to TTIP (Photo: prameya)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections