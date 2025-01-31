Is a fair transition possible in a Europe focused on competitiveness, security, and defence?

As the European Union transitions to a new mandate, the shift from the European Green Deal (EGD) to the Clean Industrial Deal raises questions: will social and environmental justice and sustainability once again be sidelined in favour of competitiveness and growth? And will the EU recognise civil society organisations' (CSO) vital role in improving the quality of policymaking and democratic value by representing diverse societies including marginalised groups?

Today, the EU is at a crossroads in addressing the environmental crisis. The EU’s political agenda is shifting towards economic competitiveness, defence and security, but civil society has a clear message: a fair transition that neglects social and environmental justice and the well-being of the planet is no transition at all.

Our recent policy brief from the Civil Society Forum for Sustainability, which is part of the REAL DEAL project, gathered over 70 civil society organisations to deliberate on emerging issues and provide actionable insights.

This collective work, reflected in the policy brief on the Civil Society's strategic role in the 2024-2029 mandate, offers comprehensive recommendations to address global challenges, including the debt crisis, economic and social inequalities, while ensuring that the EGD remains aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda.

The risks of a narrow focus on competitiveness

Shifting the EU’s focus towards industrial competitiveness, growth and defence threatens to prioritise key priorities such as social, environmental and economic equality for the prosperity of all people and the planet. This pivot risks deepening inequalities within Europe and undermining the EU’s credibility as a global advocate for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its promise to “leave no one behind”.

The policy brief highlights that the fair transition must address systemic disparities, ensuring that people from marginalised groups are active participants, not afterthoughts, in shaping Europe’s green policies.

Advancing gender and social justice

The green transition must be rooted in gender equality and social justice. Women and gender-diverse individuals are disproportionately affected by climate impacts yet remain underrepresented in decision-making.

The Civil Society Forum policy brief emphasises the need for gender-specific objectives and budgets in all policies. From addressing energy poverty to ensuring equitable access to jobs, the fair and just transition must meet the diverse needs of Europe’s population.

The need for deliberative democracy

Meaningful and effective participation is essential to a successful transition. Civil society has called for a systematic implementation of Article 11 of the Treaty on European Union, which guarantees transparent and structured dialogue between EU institutions and organised civil society.

This is a progressive step to ensure CSOs involvement in design, implementation, monitoring, policymaking and funds in a more inclusive and transparent manner. In addition, this is also to ensure that the rights and needs of everyone, including the communities with vulnerable backgrounds are voiced and reflected through structured and meaningful civil dialogue.

Mechanisms for deliberative democracy, as outlined in the policy brief, empower people, particularly those from marginalised communities to actively engage and shape the policies that affect their lives.

Key recommendations from civil society

The civil society policy brief highlights actionable recommendations to ensure a fair and just transition:

1. Enhance participatory democracy: Establish innovative, structured, transparent participatory mechanisms for civil society democratic engagement at all levels of policymaking.

Foster an economy that ensures the well-being of people within the planet’s ecological limits by prioritising post-growth pathways and a care economy.

2. Integrate gender equality: Implement gender-specific objectives and eco-feminist principles and allocate dedicated funds to address systemic inequalities and specific needs of diverse groups in all policies.

3. Support marginalised communities: Develop targeted programs to address the needs of those most affected by the climate crisis, including migrants, low-income households, and racialised groups.

4. Prioritise social justice in economic policies: Replace the Stability and Growth Pact with a Wellbeing and Sustainability Pact that centres on social and environmental goals.

The path forward

The role of civil society in shaping and implementing future EU policies cannot be undermined, as it is one of the cornerstones of EU democratic values. For this, meaningful and effective involvement of CSOs in significant transformations should be ensured.

The policy brief offers comprehensive recommendations for achieving a socially and environmentally just transition. It reflects our collective vision for the European Union that prioritises social and environmental justice and the well-being of people and the planet.

The time to act is now. Europe’s fair and just transition must be a transition for all, ensuring that no one is left behind, including the planet we live in.

A fair and sustainable future for Europe is only possible through continuing efforts on the green and social transition, taking into account the co-benefits of climate action for economic and social prosperity and ensuring citizens and civil society representation to legitimise this process and enable implementation.