EU lukewarm on Bush climate plan

European reactions to US President George W. Bush's plan to tackle greenhouse gas emissions range from the critical to the decidedly undiplomatic.

EU Environment commissioner Stavros Dimas warned that the proposals, which would see the United States halt growth in emissions – but not cut them – by 2025, "will not contribute to the fight against climate change," according to AFP.

"Time is running out and we have the duty to reach an agreement in Copenhagen in 2009," he added, sugge...