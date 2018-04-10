Ad
euobserver
When people hear the phrase bioplastics, they tend to think that it is completely plant-based. (Photo: Kate Ter Haar)

Magazine

Bioplastics industry risks disappointing consumers

Green Economy
Business
by David Burrows, Brussels,

In December 2016, new research was presented at the 11th European Bioplastics Conference in Berlin. Around 1,700 German citizens were asked whether they had heard of the term 'bioplastics' before: 43 percent had and the rest hadn't. However, of the ones who did know the term, 84 percent of them didn't really have a clue what it meant.

"In the many years that I've spent writing about the niche in the plastics industry known as bioplastics, I've never ceased to be amazed [by] the profoun...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyBusinessMagazine

Related articles

Oettinger pushes plastic tax but colleagues express doubts
New bioeconomy strategy will have to address job losses
Bioeconomy is a win-win strategy for Finland
Europe's 'best-kept secret' - its booming bioeconomy
When people hear the phrase bioplastics, they tend to think that it is completely plant-based. (Photo: Kate Ter Haar)

Tags

Green EconomyBusinessMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections