A new report indicates that the ice mass keeps decreasing while sea-level rise is accelerating, and fossil fuel resources still dominate the energy global system (Photo: United Nations Photo)

EU leaders fly in for UN climate emergency summit

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Top climate scientists have reported that sea-level rises, global warming, shrinking ice-mass and carbon pollution have accelerated over the last few years, in an urgent call to action to the political leaders taking party in the UN climate action summit in New York on Monday (23 September).

The new report released on Sunday and presented to the UN summit shows the gap between the targets set up to tackle climate change...

