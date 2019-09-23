EU leaders fly in for UN climate emergency summit

Top climate scientists have reported that sea-level rises, global warming, shrinking ice-mass and carbon pollution have accelerated over the last few years, in an urgent call to action to the political leaders taking party in the UN climate action summit in New York on Monday (23 September).
The new report released on Sunday and presented to the UN summit shows the gap between the targets set up to tackle climate change...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.