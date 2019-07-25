Ad
Boris Johnson's new cabinet reassembles many of the hardcore Brexit believers (Photo: Reuters)

Johnson's call for new Brexit deal hits EU 'no'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

In his first address to the British parliament, new prime minister Boris Johnson on Thursday (25 July) told MPs that he wants to renegotiate the Brexit divorce deal by end the of October and intends to ditch the Irish backstop from the agreement.

Johnson insisted there is still time to renegotiate the deal before the UK is due to leave on 31 October and said he hoped the EU will "rethink their current refusal to make any changes to the withdrawal agreement".

"I would prefer us t...

