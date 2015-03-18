Holding Putin over a barrel

Tomorrow, (19 March) EU leaders arrive in Brussels for a two day summit where they will discuss energy security, Ukraine, and the EU economy.

With sanctions against Russia due to expire in July, and amid deep divisions as to whether to extend the punitive measures for another six months, talks over the Ukraine crisis undoubtedly prove to be one of the thorniest.

Some EU member states, notably the UK, Poland, and the Baltic states, are in favour of extending the sanctions on ener...