Agreement over next slice of Greek aid

International creditors have pledged to provide Greece with the second tranche of its €110 billion bailout, agreed last year, opening the door to a second potential support package as the country's debt pile continues to mount.

At a meeting in Athens on Friday (3 May), officials from the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank - known collectively as the troika - agreed in principle to hand over the second €12 billion slice of aid in July.

...