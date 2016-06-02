Dieselgate: How carmakers were allowed to bend the law

Despite public outrage after Volkswagen Group (VW) admitted in September 2015 that it had cheated on emissions tests, little is being done to bring any suspects to trial.
National authorities across the EU have continued a hands-off approach towards the use of switch-off or defeat devices in cars that deliberately diminish the effect of technology explicitly designed to prevent environmental damage.
Car manufacturers have swerved punishments by arguing that their switch-off device...
