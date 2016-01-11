Brussels shares responsibility for Poland’s rule-of-law crisis

For the first time, the European Commission has threatened to activate the 2014 rule of law mechanism allowing it to monitor and act on “systemic threats” to rule of law in EU member states.

The reason for the commission’s toughened stance is the new Polish government’s moves to undermine judicial independence and media freedom.

In late December, two months after the nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS) won elections in Poland, the government rushed a law through parliament th...