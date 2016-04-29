EU sides with embattled Greek PM in bailout talks

The European Commission has sided with Athens on the prickly issue of pre-voting detailed reforms in return for its next chunk of bailout money.
Finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (28 April) that creditors must respect Greek law, which forbids legislating up front on future developments.
“It is not necessary to have a precise and detailed set of measures but a mechanism that shows precisely how such measures will be taken if this is judg...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
