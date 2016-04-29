EU sides with embattled Greek PM in bailout talks

The European Commission has sided with Athens on the prickly issue of pre-voting detailed reforms in return for its next chunk of bailout money.

Finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (28 April) that creditors must respect Greek law, which forbids legislating up front on future developments.

“It is not necessary to have a precise and detailed set of measures but a mechanism that shows precisely how such measures will be taken if this is judg...