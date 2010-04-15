Ad
euobserver
Budgetary sovereignty is jealously guarded by many member states (Photo: trekkyandy)

EU to review national budgets under commission plans

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The budgets of eurozone members could first need EU approval before being then being passed on to national parliaments, under radical new plans to be presented by the European Commission this May.

The controversial suggestion drives right to the heart of questions of national sovereignty and is likely to produce heated debate when discussed by the group's finance ministers this Friday (16 April) in Madrid.

Greece's ongoing fiscal crisis has increased member state appetite for g...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU warns Portugal, says bloc needs permanent crisis fund
Budgetary sovereignty is jealously guarded by many member states (Photo: trekkyandy)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections