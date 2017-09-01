New on-road car emissions test cannot prevent all cheating

New car models that are going through the EU's certification process will have to pass an on-road emissions test as of Friday (1 September).

However, experts say the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) test will not eliminate the risk of automakers cheating and repeating the Dieselgate scandal.

"RDE is a better testing procedure than the old one, but it is still a testing procedure, so it can be gamed as long as there is no proper enforcement," said Peter Mock, managing director of the E...