Poland sets out plan to join euro by 2011

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has confirmed he is planning to lead his country into the eurozone by 2011, with a view to follow Slovakia as the second and largest central European country to join the single currency bloc. He admitted that meeting entry criteria will be "difficult," however.

Speaking at the launch of an economic forum in a Polish resort of Krynica on Wednesday (10 September), Mr Tusk said: "Today I can confirm that our goal [for switching to the euro] is 2011. It is...