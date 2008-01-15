Verheugen maintains distance from EU car emissions plans

EU industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen on Monday (14 January) reiterated his concerns over the commission's plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from new cars, saying they should be structured in a way that does not harm European carmakers' position on the world stage.

"Economy and ecology are not inevitable enemies," Mr Verheugen told MEPs, pointing out that the European automotive industry is one of the few industries in which Europe is still the world leader.

Under the ...