euobserver
In many European countries the annual energy bill is now more than a month's wages for low-paid workers (Photo: stuartpilbrow)

The emperor has no clothes, why won't the EU see it?

Green Economy
Ukraine
Opinion
by Cornelia Ernst, Marisa Matias and Sira Rego, Brussels,

This Friday (9th September) the EU energy ministers will meet again to try to rein in soaring energy prices.

Almost a year has gone by since the energy market started spiking and in many European countries today the annual energy bill is more than a month's wages for low-paid workers.

A lot can be done in 11 months, yet instead of programming structural investments to achieve energy independenc...

Author Bio

Cornelia Ernst (Die Linke), Marisa Matias (Bloco de Esquerda), and Sira Rego (Izquierda Unida) are all Left MEPs on the European Parliament Industry Committee.

