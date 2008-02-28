Green groups push for annual emission cuts targets

The lead singer of UK pop group Radiohead, Thom Yorke, was in Brussels on Wednesday (27 February) to call on the European institutions and the EU's member states to go further than what was announced in the European Commission's climate and energy package proposals – and adopt a binding framework for annual emission cuts targets.

"Without such a framework, the business lobbyists will manage to water down what [member states] have to do," said Mr Yorke who was in Brussels to meet environ...