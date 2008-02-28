Ad
euobserver
Thom Yorke (l) with Stavros Dimas (m) (Photo: Friends of the Earth)

Green groups push for annual emission cuts targets

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The lead singer of UK pop group Radiohead, Thom Yorke, was in Brussels on Wednesday (27 February) to call on the European institutions and the EU's member states to go further than what was announced in the European Commission's climate and energy package proposals – and adopt a binding framework for annual emission cuts targets.

"Without such a framework, the business lobbyists will manage to water down what [member states] have to do," said Mr Yorke who was in Brussels to meet environ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Thom Yorke (l) with Stavros Dimas (m) (Photo: Friends of the Earth)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections