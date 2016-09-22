Diesel cars still dirty, despite huge EU loans

In 2009 and 2010, the European Investment Bank lent €7.5 billion to the automotive industry as part of a funding programme aimed at developing cleaner cars.

What has the programme achieved?

One thing it has not done, was contribute to a fleet of clean diesel vehicles.

Following the Volkswagen Group scandal one year ago, national authorities discovered that not just Volkswagens, Skodas, Seats, and Audis were emitting more on the road than in the laboratory, but models from vi...