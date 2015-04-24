Ad
euobserver
Argentina defaulted on its $100 billion debt in December 2001 (Photo: michell zappa)

Default: A stairway to hell for Greek people

Green Economy
Opinion
by Eleni Xiarchogiannopoulou, Brussels,

The Greek crisis has often been compared to the Argentinian one. Both countries were not free to apply their monetary policies prior to the crisis. In Argentina this was due to pegging the peso to the dollar in 1991 as a response to hyperinflation. In Greece this is due to the euro.

Both countries received foreign financial assistance and introduced severe austerity programmes. In both cases political fragility went hand-in-hand with the crisis resulting in the governments managing the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Tsipras asks for quick deal
Argentina defaulted on its $100 billion debt in December 2001 (Photo: michell zappa)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections