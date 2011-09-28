Parliament approves economic governance ‘six-pack’

After almost a year since the European Commission first proposed a package of laws radically centralising economic decision-making in the European Union, the legislative process approving the so-called ‘six-pack’ of bills has finally come to an end with the European Parliament giving its assent on Wednesday (28 September).

Aiming to prevent future sovereign debt crises, the six-pack gives the European Commission new powers to slap fines on countries that flout rules on racking up high p...