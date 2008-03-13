Ad
euobserver
Climate change, economic growth and a proposal for a Mediterranean union on all on the agenda (Photo: European Council)

EU leaders to set timetable for energy and climate change goals

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU leaders are gathering in Brussels for what is likely to be unusually conflict-free summit. European Commission proposals on how to turn ambitious green goals into concrete laws, the union's Lisbon strategy for growth and jobs and ways in which to strengthen fragile financial markets are the main topics up for debate.

Spring high-level meetings are traditionally dominated by economic matters, with EU diplomats predicting that this year, the show could be over as early as Friday lunch-...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Climate change, economic growth and a proposal for a Mediterranean union on all on the agenda (Photo: European Council)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections