EU tax burden shifts further from ultra-rich to workers, report finds

Taxes on consumption and labour make up nearly 80 percent of EU governments' revenue, while taxes on wealth, paid mostly by the super-rich, account for only a small fraction, a new analysis from the global NGO Oxfam revealed on Monday (9 September).
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
