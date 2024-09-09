Ad
euobserver
The ultra-rich in Europe saw their wealth increase by 237-percent from 1995 to 2021 (Photo: Unsplash)

EU tax burden shifts further from ultra-rich to workers, report finds

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Taxes on consumption and labour make up nearly 80 percent of EU governments' revenue, while taxes on wealth, paid mostly by the super-rich, account for only a small fraction, a new analysis from the global NGO Oxfam revealed on Monday (9 September).

